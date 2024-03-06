Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Trading Up 0.3%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $44.23. Approximately 1,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.09.
Point Bridge America First ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14.
Point Bridge America First ETF Company Profile
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
