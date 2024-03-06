PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,528 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of PPL worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPL by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,412,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after buying an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 589,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PPL Stock Up 0.1 %

PPL opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.