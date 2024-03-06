Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.80

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 155.80 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 155.80 ($1.98), with a volume of 348814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.80 ($1.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

