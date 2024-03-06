Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,621 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

