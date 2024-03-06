Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Position Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $7,328,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCOR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $4,616,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,555,302.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 65,246 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $4,821,679.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,295,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $4,616,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,449 shares in the company, valued at $36,555,302.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,303 shares of company stock valued at $24,853,146 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.