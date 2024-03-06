Profire Energy (PFIE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 45.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

