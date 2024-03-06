Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $214.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.82. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Profound Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Profound Medical by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Profound Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Profound Medical by 850.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

