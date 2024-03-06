ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.67 and last traded at $67.19. 9,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 36,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTT. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

Further Reading

