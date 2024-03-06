Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:PB opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,512,000 after buying an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after buying an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,551,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after buying an additional 187,472 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

