Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,178 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $24,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 146,463 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

