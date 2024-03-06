PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,169 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PHM opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.