Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

FOLD stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $61,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $76,504.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 877,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,289.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $61,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,349 shares of company stock worth $3,669,178. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,135,000 after purchasing an additional 364,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,335 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

