Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.07 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTBIF

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTBIF opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.63. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $14.30.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.