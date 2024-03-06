Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FWONK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Formula One Group stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.