Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Down 5.8 %

QRVO stock opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

