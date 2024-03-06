Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 11,342 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

CVI stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.