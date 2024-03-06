Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 4,845 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brady were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Brady Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

