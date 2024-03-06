Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 499 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $223.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average is $207.51. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $235.14.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RNR

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.