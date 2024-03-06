Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 5,635 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.16% of Weave Communications worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 613,649 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 896.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 843,526 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Stock Down 5.2 %

WEAV stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $839.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Raymond James upgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

