Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $153.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

