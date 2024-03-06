Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $184.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.