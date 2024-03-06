Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,240 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 131.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 63.1% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
Shares of CW stock opened at $238.94 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.