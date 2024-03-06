Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,240 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 131.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 63.1% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $238.94 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

