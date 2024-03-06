Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Greenbrier Companies worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

