Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

