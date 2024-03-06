Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 11,515 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after buying an additional 373,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

MAN opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

