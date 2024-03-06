Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 5,562 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Shares of WEX opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $225.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $796,463.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,399 shares of company stock worth $14,255,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

