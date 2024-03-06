Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $93,527.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 410,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,828. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.
Sprinklr Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
