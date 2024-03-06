Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Criteo were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Natixis raised its stake in Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $35.28.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,637 shares in the company, valued at $15,613,953.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,019 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,791.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,613,953.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,240 shares of company stock worth $2,635,107 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

