Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 187.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of EHang worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after acquiring an additional 610,568 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EHang by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in EHang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EHang by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Stock Down 2.3 %

EHang stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. EHang Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.