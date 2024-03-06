Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

