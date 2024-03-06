Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,490 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $2,634,050.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,496,542 shares of company stock worth $33,051,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

