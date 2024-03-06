Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $884,000 Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 160,258 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $132.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

