Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.5 %

JLL stock opened at $188.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.59. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.