Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $811,000 in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Verint Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $122,000.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $92,540.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,238 shares of company stock worth $2,405,747. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

