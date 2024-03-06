Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $871,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Shares of DV stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

