Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $891,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CX. Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

NYSE CX opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

