Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $893,000 in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNF opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNF. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

