Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,668 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.41% of Climb Global Solutions worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Climb Global Solutions Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

