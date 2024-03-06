Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of IES worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IES by 49.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 1,078.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IES by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $1,049,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,456,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,196,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,175 shares of company stock worth $14,059,084. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

