Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cactus were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cactus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

