Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,766 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 6,082.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,183 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,040,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 842,712 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,490,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 697,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

