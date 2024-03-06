Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $784,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

