Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $807,000 Investment in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of Euroseas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth $274,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Euroseas Trading Up 2.3 %

Euroseas stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Euroseas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Further Reading

