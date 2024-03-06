Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 376,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 2,244.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 169,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 192.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 123.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 273.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 324,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

BTBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

BTBT opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

