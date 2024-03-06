Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average is $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

