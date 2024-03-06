Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Down 2.1 %

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TNET opened at $124.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

