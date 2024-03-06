Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

