Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 30,637 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 432.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,637 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -184.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

