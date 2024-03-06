Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 3,205 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $117.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SPX Technologies

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.