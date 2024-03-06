Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 6,739 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $23,667,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 20.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $30,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BN opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.